Brookstone Capital Management Sells 364 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

