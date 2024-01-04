Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $159.16 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

