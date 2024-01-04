C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) versus Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Head-To-Head Review

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gilead Sciences and C4 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $27.28 billion 3.81 $4.59 billion $4.66 17.91 C4 Therapeutics $31.10 million 9.16 -$128.18 million ($2.75) -2.10

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than C4 Therapeutics. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 1 8 5 0 2.29 C4 Therapeutics 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gilead Sciences and C4 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $86.87, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.24%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 21.45% 39.30% 13.45% C4 Therapeutics -663.05% -53.89% -35.16%

Volatility & Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats C4 Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc., and Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc., as well as a partnership with Assembly Biosciences, Inc. to develop next-generation therapeutics for serious viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

