Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CZR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,345,000 after purchasing an additional 942,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

