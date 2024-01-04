Caledonia Mining Co. Plc Announces Dividend of $0.14 (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CMCL stock opened at GBX 974 ($12.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £186.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 927.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 897.67. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of GBX 760 ($9.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.57).

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

