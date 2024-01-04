Caledonia Mining Co. Plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend by an average of 26.8% annually over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

