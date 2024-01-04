Caledonia Mining Co. Plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend by an average of 26.8% annually over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Caledonia Mining Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
