Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $176,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,520 shares of company stock worth $3,553,181. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Caleres by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caleres by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Caleres by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

