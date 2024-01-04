Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 52,893 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

