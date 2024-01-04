Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.85% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $75.84 on Thursday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $696.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36.

