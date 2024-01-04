Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report) by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 10.68% of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Price Performance
FLRT opened at $47.16 on Thursday. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.
Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Company Profile
