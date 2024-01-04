Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,590 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 540,357 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 30.6% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

