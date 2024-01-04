Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

