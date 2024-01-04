Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,088,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,049,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $264.32 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.24 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

