Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.11 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $176.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average is $162.10. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

