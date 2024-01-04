Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.64 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,739,000 after buying an additional 212,945 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,448,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

