Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

