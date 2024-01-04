Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,253 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period.

Shares of CGXU opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

