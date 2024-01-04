Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 21,456 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

