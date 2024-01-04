Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,604 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.95% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT stock opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

