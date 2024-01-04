Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 31,744 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 5.85% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $14.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

