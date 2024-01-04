Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,383 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

PGX stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

