Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 68,830 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,830 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

SLV stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

