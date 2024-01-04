Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,519 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1,127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $94.31.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

