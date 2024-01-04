Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$65.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$55.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a one year low of C$30.02 and a one year high of C$63.12.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$575.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 4.2552239 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$1,468,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$1,720,120.77. Insiders have sold a total of 90,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,919 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

