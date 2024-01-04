Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

