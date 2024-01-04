Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires New Position in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SNDL by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get SNDL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDL. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SNDL in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

SNDL Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. SNDL Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $177.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

SNDL Profile

(Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.