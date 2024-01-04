Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires New Position in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SNDL by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,514 shares during the last quarter.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDL. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SNDL in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. SNDL Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $177.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
