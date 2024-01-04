Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $492.40 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

