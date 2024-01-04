Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $204,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

