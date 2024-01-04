Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $26,000 Investment in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SNDL by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SNDL by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 50,134 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of SNDL by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 50,514 shares during the period.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. SNDL Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SNDL in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

