Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after buying an additional 74,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 375.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWB opened at $258.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $208.49 and a twelve month high of $263.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

