Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 967,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,977,491. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

