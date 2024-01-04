Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 2,870 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intel were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of INTC opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

