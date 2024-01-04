Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 700 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 967,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,977,491. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

