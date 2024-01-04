Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.81.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $130.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $132.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

