Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Financial Survey

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Spectris has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectris and Carlyle Secured Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A Carlyle Secured Lending 37.16% 13.77% 5.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

21.6% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectris and Carlyle Secured Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33

Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Spectris.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectris and Carlyle Secured Lending’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris $1.64 billion 2.18 $496.61 million N/A N/A Carlyle Secured Lending $207.26 million 3.68 $85.64 million $1.35 11.13

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than Carlyle Secured Lending.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Spectris on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. Spectris plc was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

