Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 264,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Carriage Services stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $90.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

