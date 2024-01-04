Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives $25.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

