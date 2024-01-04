Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 28.5% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 161.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Centene by 51.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

