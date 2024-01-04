CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$155.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

GIB.A opened at C$137.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The company has a market cap of C$28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. CGI has a 52-week low of C$112.32 and a 52-week high of C$145.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.58.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

