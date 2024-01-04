Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

