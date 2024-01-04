Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.