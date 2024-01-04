Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

