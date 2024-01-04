Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 320,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $233.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day moving average is $206.59.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

