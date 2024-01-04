Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $15.93 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lennar by 97.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $145.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

