Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $19.02 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 253,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

