Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.2 %

RCL opened at $117.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

