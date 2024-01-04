Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in ANSYS by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $343.22 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

