Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

FANG stock opened at $160.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.48. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

