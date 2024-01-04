Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 11,271 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,598 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 22,298 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 39,521 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,519. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

