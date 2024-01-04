Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROK opened at $303.93 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.24 and its 200-day moving average is $297.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

